Robert went 0-for-2 with two walks, two stolen bases and a run scored in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Royals.

Robert is more than a batter, something be proved this weekend in Kansas City while going hitless. On Saturday, he laid out in a full extension to rob Maikel Franco of an extra-base hit, then made noise on the basepaths Sunday. Robert leads the White Sox with six steals, which is tied for 14th in MLB.