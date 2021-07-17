Robert (hip) took live batting practice and did some light outfield work at the team's Arizona facility Saturday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The outfielder is likely still a couple weeks from joining a minor-league affiliate to begin his rehab assignment. Robert has been out since the beginning of May with the hip strain, so he figures to require several rehab games to get back to game speed before rejoining the White Sox.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Cleared for baseball activities•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Will not undergo surgery•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Heads to IL•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Diagnosed with Grade 3 strain•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Slated to miss extended time•