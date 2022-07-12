Robert is out of the lineup Tuesday for the first game of the White Sox's doubleheader with the Guardians.

Since coming off the COVID-19-related injured list and returning to the lineup June 1, Robert sat out just once over the White Sox's subsequent 38 contests, so he was well overdue for a game off. Adam Engel will draw the start in center field in Game 1, but expect Robert to check back into the starting nine for the nightcap. Robert's move to the bench comes after he went 0-for-8 between his past two starts, dropping his season average to .283.