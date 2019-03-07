White Sox's Luis Robert: Targeting Friday return
Robert (thumb) hopes to be available for Friday's game against the Angels, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
He took live batting practice Thursday after jamming his left thumb on a headfirst slide Tuesday. Robert will likely return to High-A Winston Salem to start the 2019 season, but could spend the bulk of the year at Double-A.
