Robert went 3-for-4 with a run scored and a double in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Pirates.

Robert led off the second inning with an infield single and later scored an Adam Engel groundout. The 23-year-old Robert is slashing .284/.336/.559 with seven homers, four stolen bases, 17 RBI and 16 runs scored across 110 plate appearances. He's gone 5-15 (.333) with two homers, four RBI and three runs scored in four games since returning from a hand injury.