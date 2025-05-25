Robert went 3-for-5 with two doubles, one RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's victory over Texas.

Robert recorded his first three-hit game of the season in a strong team win. It's been a tough season for the 27-year-old so far, and despite this standout performance, things don't appear to be turning around just yet. In the 15 games leading up to Saturday, Robert hit just .148 (8-for-54) with only one extra-base hit. The White Sox are certainly hoping this can be a turning point for their talented center fielder, but that remains to be seen.