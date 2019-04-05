Robert went 2-for-4 with two home runs, five RBI, a walk, two strikeouts and a stolen base Thursday for High-A Winston-Salem.

He entered the season with just three home runs in 78 regular-season pro games, so it was great to see him tap into his huge raw power on the first night of the minor-league season. Robert is 21 and spent most of last season at High-A, so the real test will be when he gets the bump up to Double-A, likely in a month or two.