Robert went 1-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Red Sox.

He nearly manufactured Chicago's first run of the night by himself, swiping second and third base after a one-out single in the sixth inning before Andrew Vaughn brought him home on a grounder that Rafael Devers couldn't corral. The steals were Robert's first in September, but he's now one pilfer away from his first career 20-20 campaign -- through 143 games, he's slashing .264/.315/.539 with 37 homers, 19 steals, 79 RBI and 89 runs.