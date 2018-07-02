An MRI revealed Monday that Robert's thumb injury will keep him out for four-to-eight weeks.

The White Sox initially didn't view Robert's injury as anything serious, but the MRI revealed a moderate sprain in his left thumb, which has been placed in a splint. Robert was hitting .293/.372/.373 in 21 games split between Low-A Kannaplis and High-A Winston-Salem prior to the injury. This is the second time this year that Robert has been out with an injury to the same thumb, as he was out until early June with a moderate sprain as well.