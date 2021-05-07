Robert (hip) has opted against surgery and an update on his recovery will come in eight weeks, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The decision to not undergo surgery, but rather rest and rehabilitate will not affect the timeline for Robert's return. The torn right hip flexor interrupted a strong start to the season for the center fielder, who hit .316 with one home run and four steals in 95 at-bats.
