Robert (thumb) will be reevaluated by team doctors in Chicago next week and then likely head to extended spring training later on this month, Scot Gregor of the Daily Herald reports.

Robert has been sidelined since early March with a moderate thumb sprain which is expected to keep him out until the middle of May. If all goes well with his check-up in Chicago, it's expected that he will be back on the field, albeit with the extended spring training team, in the near future. There should be an update on his status next week.