White Sox's Luis Robert: Will see doctors next week
Robert (thumb) will be reevaluated by team doctors in Chicago next week and then likely head to extended spring training later on this month, Scot Gregor of the Daily Herald reports.
Robert has been sidelined since early March with a moderate thumb sprain which is expected to keep him out until the middle of May. If all goes well with his check-up in Chicago, it's expected that he will be back on the field, albeit with the extended spring training team, in the near future. There should be an update on his status next week.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Set to open at High-A•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Out six weeks•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Remains limited with thumb injury•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Seen with left thumb wrapped Thursday•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Returns from head injury•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Exits following hard tag on head•
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...