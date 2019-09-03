White Sox's Luis Robert: Won't get callup
Robert won't be promoted this month, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Robert has only played in 47 Triple-A games, but he posted an excellent .297/.341/.634 slash line with 16 homers over that stretch. The White Sox cited not wanting to overwork Robert as one of the reasons for not calling him up, though service-time concerns are likely equally relevant.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: May not be part of roster expansion•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Hits third homer in two days•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Churns out four hits•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Continues mashing in Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Makes grand entrance to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Advances to Triple-A•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...