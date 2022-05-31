Robert (illness) isn't included in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Robert is ostensibly healthy again after the White Sox activated him from the COVID-19-related injured list earlier Tuesday, but his exclusion from the lineup suggests he might need one more day to fully regain conditioning. Adam Engel will cover center field Tuesday, but Robert should be back in the starting nine Wednesday and will likely play in at least four of the White Sox's remaining five games this week.