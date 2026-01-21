The Mets traded Acuna and Truman Pauley to the White Sox on Tuesday in exchange for Luis Robert, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Acuna opened 2025 as the Mets' starting second baseman but gradually saw his playing time disappear while slashing .234/.293/.274 over 193 plate appearances. Moving to the White Sox will help his chances of sticking around in the big leagues, though he'll still face some competition for playing time at the keystone from Chase Meidroth.