White Sox's Luisangel Acuna: Slugs first homer

Acuna went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Tigers.

Acuna has been limited to a short-side platoon role for most of the season, with his start Sunday marking only his fifth against a righty since the start of May. He did manage to make a positive impression with his opportunity, smacking a two-run home run in the sixth inning off Keider Montero for his first long ball of the season. Acuna's lack of playing time keeps him off the fantasy radar in nearly every format, though he has gone 10-for-24 with five RBI and four runs scored since June 1.