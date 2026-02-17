Acuna has tweaked his swing in order to stay loaded in his back leg to create more consistent power, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

The swing tweak bore fruit in the Venezuelan Winter League, where Acuna slashed .282/.397/.542 with eight home runs in 39 games for Cardenales de Lara. The power display Acuna showed in winter ball came after he didn't hit a single homer in 193 plate appearances for the Mets in 2025, though he did steal 16 bases in 17 attempts. After being acquired by the White Sox last month in the Luis Robert trade, Acuna is the odds-on favorite to emerge as Chicago's everyday center fielder in 2026.