Acuna went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jays.

Acuna singled in each of his first two plate appearances, stealing a base in the second inning and scoring a run in the fourth. The 24-year-old has now hit safely in five straight games, going 4-for-4 on stolen-base attempts during that stretch. Overall, he's 7-for-26 with four runs scored to open the season, though all of his hits have been singles.