Farrell signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Monday.
Farrell is expected to report to the White Sox's spring training complex in Arizona to get stretched out after he had been a free agent since the conclusion of the 2022 season. Once he's fully ramped up, Farrell is expected to report to Triple-A Charlotte, where he could handle a swingman role. He logged 15 innings in the big leagues in 2022 over six appearances (two starts) between the Cubs and Reds, pitching to a 5.40 ERA and 1.67 WHIP.