White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Activated ahead of Saturday's start
Banuelos (shoulder) was activated off the injured list ahead of Saturday's start in Minnesota, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
He ended up missing the minimum 10 days with a sore shoulder. The lefty has a 7.26 ERA in 31 innings and will face a Twins team that leads the majors with 101 home runs this season.
