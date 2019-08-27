Banuelos (shoulder) will make a rehab start for Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Banuelos has been out with shoulder inflammation since mid-June. He's made four rehab appearances thus far, giving up 10 runs (seven earned) in 14.1 innings while posting a 1.81 WHIP. He'll likely spend most of September in the big leagues, though it's not clear what role he'll have down the stretch.

