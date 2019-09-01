The White Sox reinstated Banuelos (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Sunday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Shut down since mid-June with the left shoulder issue, Banuelos spent most of August on the farm rehabbing the injury. He eventually made his way to Triple-A Charlotte for his fifth and final rehab appearance during the past week, covering four innings and giving up seven runs during that outing. Though he made eight starts for the White Sox prior to hitting the shelf, Banuelos is expected to work in relief initially in his return to the big club.

