Banuelos (shoulder) worked four innings Monday in his second rehab start with the White Sox's rookie-level Arizona League affiliate. He allowed no runs on no hits and one walk and struck out five.

After the lights-out showing at rookie ball, Banuelos looks ready to test himself at a higher-level affiliate in what would likely mark the final step of his rehab program. Banuelos, who has been on the shelf since mid-June with the shoulder issue, isn't certain to recapture a rotation spot with Chicago once he's activated from the 60-day injured list.