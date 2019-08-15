White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Completes second rehab stat
Banuelos (shoulder) worked four innings Monday in his second rehab start with the White Sox's rookie-level Arizona League affiliate. He allowed no runs on no hits and one walk and struck out five.
After the lights-out showing at rookie ball, Banuelos looks ready to test himself at a higher-level affiliate in what would likely mark the final step of his rehab program. Banuelos, who has been on the shelf since mid-June with the shoulder issue, isn't certain to recapture a rotation spot with Chicago once he's activated from the 60-day injured list.
More News
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Shifts to 60-day injured list•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Set for sim game•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Lands on IL•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Gets no-decision in win•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Starting Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Won't start this week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...