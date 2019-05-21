Banuelos (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday and could return to start Saturday's game in Minnesota, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

He played catch Tuesday, and it sounds like he will come off the injured list in the minimum amount of time to return to the rotation Saturday. Banuelos had a 9.15 ERA, 2.13 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 20.2 innings over his five most recent appearances.