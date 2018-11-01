White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Dealt to White Sox
Banuelos was traded to the White Sox from the Dodgers on Thursday in exchange for Justin Yurchak.
Unfortunately, injuries have derailed a once-promising career for Banuelos, as the 27-year-old has only appeared in seven big-league games, all coming in 2015 with Atlanta. That said, he began to show some signs that made his a top prospect this past year, posting a 3.73 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with an impressive 127:42 K:BB across 108.2 innings with Triple-A Oklahoma City in the Dodgers' system. The White Sox are hoping that he'll be able to make another jump and battle for a spot in the majors come spring training.
