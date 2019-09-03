White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Departs with foot injury
Banuelos left Monday's game against the Indians after taking a comebacker off his left foot, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Banuelos was forced to exit the game with the team trainer after being struck by a comebacker, though the severity of his injury is not yet known. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
More News
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Back from IL•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Advances rehab to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Completes second rehab start•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Shifts to 60-day injured list•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Set for sim game•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Lands on IL•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...