White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Earns second win
Banuelos (2-0) tossed 5.2 innings Monday, yielding two runs on five hits and three walks, earning the win over Baltimore. He struck out six batters.
Banuelos turned in another decent outing in his second start of the year. He yielded a solo shot to Pedro Severino in the third inning but his offense provided enough support to get him in the win column. He'll get a tough test in his next start, carrying a 2.70 ERA into Saturday's tilt with Boston.
