Banuelos departed Tuesday's game against the Indians due to an undisclosed injury. He allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five over four innings and left in line for the loss.

The location of Banuelos' injury is unclear at this point, so he'll be considered day-to-day until more information on his status is revealed. Josh Osich was called on out of the bullpen to replace Banuelos.

More News
Our Latest Stories