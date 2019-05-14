White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Exits alongside trainer
Banuelos departed Tuesday's game against the Indians due to an undisclosed injury. He allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five over four innings and left in line for the loss.
The location of Banuelos' injury is unclear at this point, so he'll be considered day-to-day until more information on his status is revealed. Josh Osich was called on out of the bullpen to replace Banuelos.
More News
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Nursing shoulder strain•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Injury-shortened outing•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Dealing with shoulder soreness•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Walks season-high five hitters•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Works on delivery•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Yields 10 straight hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...