White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Fans five Angels
Banuelos allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five in Friday's game against the Angels.
Banuelos was rocked in his previous appearance and headed the same way in the first inning Friday when he allowed hits to the first three batters faced, but he settled in after that. It was the best of three spring outings, and he remains in the mix for the fifth starter's job along with Ervin Santana (finger), who has yet to pitch in a game.
