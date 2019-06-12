White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Gets no-decision in win
Banuelos allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two over 4.2 innings for a no-decision in Tuesday's 7-5 win over Washington.
Banuelos, who ceded a two-run, first-inning home run to Anthony Rendon, was in position for a win but could not get out of the fifth inning. He battled command throughout but managed to keep the Nationals off the board after the first. Tuesday's start was considered a spot start, so Banuelos should head back to the bullpen moving forward.
