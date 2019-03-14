White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Has one bad inning
Banuelos allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out five over 3.1 innings Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Banuelos cruised through the first three innings before ceding back-to-back home runs in the fourth. His body of work this spring is not helping his quest to claim the final rotation spot. His main competitor, Ervin Santana (finger), may not be ready for the start of the season. The whole meditation about which pitcher wins the job may be moot as the White Sox can get by without a fifth starter until April 10.
