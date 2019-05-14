Banuelos (2-3) took the loss Tuesday, allowing five runs on four hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out five before leaving the game with left shoulder soreness.

Banuelos will be evaluated Wednesday to determine the full extent of the injury. He wasn't fooling the Indians, as they touched him up for three home runs. The 28-year-old kept them off the board through the first two frames, but a solo homer by Roberto Perez in the third, a two-run shot by Jordan Luplow in the fourth, and another solo blast by Jake Bauers in the fifth gave the Indians a lead they never relinquished. Banuelos has an ugly 7.26 ERA and 1.87 WHIP.