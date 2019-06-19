White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Lands on IL
Banuelos was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with left shoulder inflammation.
Banuelos apparently picked up the injury during his most recent appearance, which came in relief against the Yankees over the weekend. The severity of the issue is not yet known, leaving the left-hander without a timetable for his return. Dylan Covey was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move.
