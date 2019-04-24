Banuelos may get another turn in the rotation before heading back to the bullpen, Ian Quillen of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander fired four shutout innings as a fill-in starter Monday, and looked like he could give the White Sox some flexibility in the rotation while they await the return of Lucas Giolito (hamstring). "He threw very well [Monday], and we extended him as much as we wanted to for that particular start," manager Rick Renteria said of the 28-year-old's 71-pitch outing. "He certainly gives us an option, depending on how Lucas is coming back. It gives us a little space to make sure that Lucas is fine and we make adjustments as we can." Giolito threw off flat ground Tuesday and is eligible to return Sunday. However, Banuelos could slot in Saturday to give other starters an extra day and push out Giolito until mid week. The White Sox do not absolutely need a fifth starter until next Wednesday.