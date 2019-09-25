White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Mops up in blowout loss
Banuelos tossed two scoreless innings in relief Tuesday in the White Sox's 11-0 loss to the Indians. He gave up no hits and a walk and struck out two in the 40-pitch appearance.
Banuelos was briefly shut down earlier this month due to a bruised left foot, but he returned to action in a bullpen role over the weekend. With a doubleheader on tap Friday against the Tigers, the White Sox will need to add a sixth starter to the mix at some point this weekend. Banuelos could be a top candidate to fill that opening.
