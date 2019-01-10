General manager Rick Hahn said Banuelos is in the mix for the White Sox's final rotation spot, James Fegan of The Athletic reports .

Hahn mentioned Dylan Covey as another in-house option, while the general manager also didn't rule out bringing in another arm before spring training rolls around. While Banuelos hasn't pitched in the majors since 2015, the southpaw showed promise at Triple-A Oklahoma City in 2018, posting a 3.73 ERA and 10.5 K/9 across 108.2 innings (18 starts, 13 relief appearances).