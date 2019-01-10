White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Option for final rotation spot
General manager Rick Hahn said Banuelos is in the mix for the White Sox's final rotation spot, James Fegan of The Athletic reports .
Hahn mentioned Dylan Covey as another in-house option, while the general manager also didn't rule out bringing in another arm before spring training rolls around. While Banuelos hasn't pitched in the majors since 2015, the southpaw showed promise at Triple-A Oklahoma City in 2018, posting a 3.73 ERA and 10.5 K/9 across 108.2 innings (18 starts, 13 relief appearances).
More News
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Dealt to White Sox•
-
Dodgers' Manny Banuelos: Could start Tuesday for big club•
-
Dodgers' Manny Banuelos: Inks minors deal with Dodgers•
-
Angels' Manny Banuelos: Assigned to minor league camp•
-
Angels' Manny Banuelos: Invited to Angels camp•
-
Angels' Manny Banuelos: Signs deal with Angels•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...