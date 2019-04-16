White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Picks up relief win
Banuelos (1-0) allowed one run on three walks while striking out one over three relief innings in Monday's 5-4 win over the Royals.
Banuelos has been the White Sox's designated long man out of the bullpen, going at least three innings in three of his four appearances. This was the second time he added length in support of starter Ervin Santana, who may need the support early on after recently returning from a finger injury.
More News
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Shifting to relief role•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Puts finishing touch on spring•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Stumbles late in start•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Has one bad inning•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Fans five Angels•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Damages rotation chances•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get McHugh
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Who's got the ninth?
Find some help in the ninth inning, plus more options to add heading into Week 4 of the Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...