Banuelos (1-0) allowed one run on three walks while striking out one over three relief innings in Monday's 5-4 win over the Royals.

Banuelos has been the White Sox's designated long man out of the bullpen, going at least three innings in three of his four appearances. This was the second time he added length in support of starter Ervin Santana, who may need the support early on after recently returning from a finger injury.