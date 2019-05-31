Banuelos (3-4) earned the win after allowing three runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts through 5.1 innings of work against the Indians on Thursday.

The southpaw was making his second start after returning from the injured list with a shoulder strain. It wasn't the prettiest outing, but Banuelos got the job done to earn his first win in a month. His messiest inning of the night came in the second. After striking out Jake Bauers, trouble called with a single to Greg Allen and a walk to Francisco Lindor. Banuelos then hit Oscar Mercado with a pitch to load the bases, and Carlos Santana took advantage with a two-run single to tie the game, 2-2. Luckily Banuelos worked his way out and held the Indians to one run the rest of the way while also getting a tremendous offensive effort from his teammates. Through seven starts and 11 appearances, the 28-year-old holds a 7.36 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 39:25 K:BB. He'll take the mound again Wednesday for a matchup with the Nationals.