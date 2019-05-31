White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Picks up third win
Banuelos (3-4) earned the win after allowing three runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts through 5.1 innings of work against the Indians on Thursday.
The southpaw was making his second start after returning from the injured list with a shoulder strain. It wasn't the prettiest outing, but Banuelos got the job done to earn his first win in a month. His messiest inning of the night came in the second. After striking out Jake Bauers, trouble called with a single to Greg Allen and a walk to Francisco Lindor. Banuelos then hit Oscar Mercado with a pitch to load the bases, and Carlos Santana took advantage with a two-run single to tie the game, 2-2. Luckily Banuelos worked his way out and held the Indians to one run the rest of the way while also getting a tremendous offensive effort from his teammates. Through seven starts and 11 appearances, the 28-year-old holds a 7.36 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 39:25 K:BB. He'll take the mound again Wednesday for a matchup with the Nationals.
More News
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Saddled with fourth loss•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Activated ahead of Saturday's start•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Expected to start Saturday•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Throws bullpen session•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Could return Saturday•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Placed on injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...
-
Prospects Report: Stash Reyes
Jon Duplantier and Alex Reyes are looking like rotation options. Could Yordan Alvarez and Kyle...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.