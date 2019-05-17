Banuelos was placed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder soreness Friday.

The injury forced Banuelos to exit his previous start Tuesday against Cleveland, though his MRI was negative and the White Sox had reportedly expected him to make his next start. The IL assignment was backdated to Wednesday, so it's possible he could wind up missing just a single turn in the rotation. His replacement is not yet clear, as it was reliever Jose Ruiz who was called up to take his place on the roster.

