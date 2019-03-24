White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Puts finishing touch on spring
Banuelos allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings Saturday against the Dodgers.
Banuelos allowed a leadoff home run then shut down the Dodgers in what was his last spring start to impress manager Rick Renteria, who must decide the makeup of the White Sox's rotation. The left-hander pitched well enough to win a job in the rotation, posting a 4.26 ERA across a team-high six Cactus League starts spanning 19 innings. Renteria will now decide between Banuelos and Ervin Santana to be the fifth starter, although both could make it if the manager feels a struggling Lucas Giolito (8.84 ERA, 3.9 BB/9) needs time to work on his issues.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...
-
Who does Scott White keep drafting?
Sometimes sleeper and breakout picks are just too trendy, forcing our Scott White to find new...
-
Second Base Tiers 3.0
Second base is probably the weakest infield position, but it offers some intriguing depth in...