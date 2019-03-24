Banuelos allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings Saturday against the Dodgers.

Banuelos allowed a leadoff home run then shut down the Dodgers in what was his last spring start to impress manager Rick Renteria, who must decide the makeup of the White Sox's rotation. The left-hander pitched well enough to win a job in the rotation, posting a 4.26 ERA across a team-high six Cactus League starts spanning 19 innings. Renteria will now decide between Banuelos and Ervin Santana to be the fifth starter, although both could make it if the manager feels a struggling Lucas Giolito (8.84 ERA, 3.9 BB/9) needs time to work on his issues.