White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Saddled with fourth loss
Banuelos (2-4) took the loss Saturday as the White Sox lost 8-1 to the Twins, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks over four innings while striking out four.
Shaky defense by the White Sox cost Banuelos, as the first two runs scored on a first-inning C.J. Cron fly-ball double that should have been caught by Charlie Tilson. However, he also allowed three fourth-inning runs on a two run-single to Cron and an Ehire Adrianza RBI single. The southpaw wasn't particularly sharp, throwing just 49 of 80 pitches for strikes and he now holds an ugly 7.71 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, and a 36:22 K:BB. Banuelos will try to get on the winning track in his next start Thursday at home against Cleveland.
More News
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Activated ahead of Saturday's start•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Expected to start Saturday•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Throws bullpen session•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Could return Saturday•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Placed on injured list•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: MRI comes back clean•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...