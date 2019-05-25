Banuelos (2-4) took the loss Saturday as the White Sox lost 8-1 to the Twins, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks over four innings while striking out four.

Shaky defense by the White Sox cost Banuelos, as the first two runs scored on a first-inning C.J. Cron fly-ball double that should have been caught by Charlie Tilson. However, he also allowed three fourth-inning runs on a two run-single to Cron and an Ehire Adrianza RBI single. The southpaw wasn't particularly sharp, throwing just 49 of 80 pitches for strikes and he now holds an ugly 7.71 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, and a 36:22 K:BB. Banuelos will try to get on the winning track in his next start Thursday at home against Cleveland.