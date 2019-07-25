Banuelos (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a simulated game this week, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Banuelos has been sidelined since mid-June with left shoulder inflammation, but he's making solid progress in his recovery at the team's spring training facilities in Arizona. If everything goes well during the southpaw's simulated outing Thursday, he could be cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment shortly thereafter.

More News
Our Latest Stories