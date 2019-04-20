White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Set for spot start
Banuelos will make a spot start Monday against the Orioles, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The White Sox will alter their pitching plans after Saturday's game against the Tigers was rained out. Banuelos will make his first start of the season after posting a 3.48 ERA and a 9:7 K:BB in 10.1 innings of relief.
