Banuelos will open the season in the White Sox's bullpen, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Ervin Santana emerged victorious in the battle for the team's final rotation spot, leaving Banuelos and Dylan Covey to head to the bullpen to open the season. The southpaw, who posted a 4.26 ERA and 17:8 K:BB through six spring starts, will remain an option to join the rotation should an opening arise.

