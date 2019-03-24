White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Shifting to relief role
Banuelos will open the season in the White Sox's bullpen, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Ervin Santana emerged victorious in the battle for the team's final rotation spot, leaving Banuelos and Dylan Covey to head to the bullpen to open the season. The southpaw, who posted a 4.26 ERA and 17:8 K:BB through six spring starts, will remain an option to join the rotation should an opening arise.
More News
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Puts finishing touch on spring•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Stumbles late in start•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Has one bad inning•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Fans five Angels•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Damages rotation chances•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Whiffs four Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers, busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...