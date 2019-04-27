Banuelos' start against the Tigers has been postponed due to a snow storm in Detroit on Saturday.

Banuelos was scheduled to start Sunday, but with Saturday's game postponed, he'll have an extra day of rest before taking the mound Monday against the Orioles. Through 14.1 innings in 2019, the 28-year-old has a 2.51 ERA and 1.40 WHIP.

