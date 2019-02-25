Banuelos will start Monday's game against the Giants, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Banuelos is a candidate to be the White Sox's fifth starter, along with Dylan Covery and Ervin Santana. The 27-year-old left-hander pitched well for Triple-A Oklahoma last season, posting a 3.73 ERA (3.39 as a starter) in the pitcher-unfriendly Pacific Coast League.

