White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Starting Monday
Banuelos will start Monday's game against the Giants, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Banuelos is a candidate to be the White Sox's fifth starter, along with Dylan Covery and Ervin Santana. The 27-year-old left-hander pitched well for Triple-A Oklahoma last season, posting a 3.73 ERA (3.39 as a starter) in the pitcher-unfriendly Pacific Coast League.
