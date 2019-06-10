White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Starting Tuesday
Banuelos will start Tuesday's game against Washington, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
A pair of off days allowed the White Sox to skip Banuelos' turn in the rotation last time through, and the righty hasn't pitched since May 30. He owns a 7.36 ERA and a 1.83 WHIP in 40.1 innings.
