Banuelos has the fifth starter job now that Ervin Santana has been designated for assignment, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Banuelos threw four shutout innings Monday against the Orioles in his first start of the season. In 14.1 total innings on the season, he has a strong 2.51 ERA, though the results don't like up with his mediocre peripherals. His 22.4 percent strikeout rate is fine, but he's walked far too many batters (13.8 percent).