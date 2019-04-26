White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Sticking as starter
Banuelos has the fifth starter job now that Ervin Santana has been designated for assignment, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Banuelos threw four shutout innings Monday against the Orioles in his first start of the season. In 14.1 total innings on the season, he has a strong 2.51 ERA, though the results don't like up with his mediocre peripherals. His 22.4 percent strikeout rate is fine, but he's walked far too many batters (13.8 percent).
More News
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Might not be done as starter•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Strong effort in spot start•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Set for spot start•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Picks up relief win•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Shifting to relief role•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Puts finishing touch on spring•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...