White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Strong effort in spot start
Banuelos didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 12-2 rout of the Orioles, allowing five hits and a walk over four scoreless innings while striking out four.
The southpaw was held to 71 pitches (44 strikes) in the spot start, but Banuelos looked more than capable of handling a rotation assignment on a full-time basis. He now sports a 2.51 ERA and 13:8 K:BB through 14.1 innings over five appearances, but for now he'll return to a long-relief role.
