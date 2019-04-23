Banuelos didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 12-2 rout of the Orioles, allowing five hits and a walk over four scoreless innings while striking out four.

The southpaw was held to 71 pitches (44 strikes) in the spot start, but Banuelos looked more than capable of handling a rotation assignment on a full-time basis. He now sports a 2.51 ERA and 13:8 K:BB through 14.1 innings over five appearances, but for now he'll return to a long-relief role.