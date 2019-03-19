White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Stumbles late in start
Banuelos allowed two earned runs and three hits across 4.1 innings of work Monday against the Giants. He did not record a strikeout or allow a walk.
Banuelos remains in the conversation to be the fifth starter in the White Sox' rotation, and got through four innings of work without allowing a run on Monday. However, he stumbled in the fifth, hitting Gerardo Parra with a pitch prior to allowing a double to Alen Hanson, leading to his two earned runs. The 28-year-old Banuelos now has a 5.14 ERA in 14 innings of work this spring, though he has also racked up 14 strikeouts.
More News
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Has one bad inning•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Fans five Angels•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Damages rotation chances•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Whiffs four Monday•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Starting Monday•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Option for final rotation spot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
The perfect draft strategy
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite draft strategies for the three main Fantasy Baseball...
-
SP Strategy: Draft Dodgers
Want to build an elite pitching staff? You may not have to look far or wide to find it
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....
-
Spring risers and fallers
Spring risers and fallers? Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon? Scott...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...