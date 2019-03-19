Banuelos allowed two earned runs and three hits across 4.1 innings of work Monday against the Giants. He did not record a strikeout or allow a walk.

Banuelos remains in the conversation to be the fifth starter in the White Sox' rotation, and got through four innings of work without allowing a run on Monday. However, he stumbled in the fifth, hitting Gerardo Parra with a pitch prior to allowing a double to Alen Hanson, leading to his two earned runs. The 28-year-old Banuelos now has a 5.14 ERA in 14 innings of work this spring, though he has also racked up 14 strikeouts.