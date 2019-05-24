White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Throws bullpen session
Banuelos (shoulder) felt fine a day after throwing a bullpen session Wednesday and could be activated to start Saturday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
It looks like Banuelos will return from the injured list in the minimum amount of time. The left-hander has a 9.15 ERA and 2.13 WHIP over five starts.
